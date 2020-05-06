DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Transit Administration has awarded CARES Act funding to the Decatur Public Transit System.
DPTS will get $4,500,000.
The CARES Act was signed it into law in March.
DPTS will use the grant funds for transit operations and to maintain system safety in order to respond to COVID-19.
The Federal Transit Administration had announced Illinois mass transit districts would receive a total of $1,623,200,130 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.
"The mass transit districts in my district are struggling financially due to decreased ridership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. "This funding will ensure the Decatur Public Transit System can continue operations in a safe manner. This is yet another example of the federal government supporting local government during this crisis."
"Decatur Public Transit System will use the monies granted to us under the CARES Act to respond to Covid-19 and better protect our public transit system from future pandemics," said Jon Kindseth, Deputy City Manager, City of Decatur. "We have been providing our all of our DPTS employees and drivers with PPEs such as face coverings, KN95 masks, gloves and more. We will be installing protective barriers are our employees as appropriate as well. These resources will be invested in our buses and paratransit vehicles to include social distancing within our operations as to minimize community spread. The DPTS plays such a key role in keeping our local economic systems working, with over a million rides provided every year. During this emergency, the City has suspended all fare collections to reduce potential spread of Covid-19. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe and the City Council thank Congressman Rodney Davis’s office for their support with this application and that of the CARES Act."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.