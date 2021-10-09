DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is fighting for their life after an alleged DUI crash.
At approximately 3:08 Saturday morning, Decatur Police responded to the area of W. Grand Ave and Van Dyke St. on an injury accident.
Initial investigation showed that a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze was headed east on Grand Ave toward Van Dyke St in the westbound lanes.
Officers said the Chevy hit the center median and lost control before hitting a traffic control signal pole and utility pole at Van Dyke St and Grand Ave.
The Chevy caught on fire and came to a stop by the center median on the east side of the intersection. The supposed driver was removed from the Chevy. He is a 34-year-old Decatur resident and registered owner of the Chevy.
The suspected driver had a suspended driver’s license and a BAC of .178. The occupant was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
