DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A Decatur woman named Martha Brettschneider turned 104 years old today. She lives at Primrose Retirement Community where they celebrated with cake Wednesday. Brettschneider shares how she feels about turning this age.
"Well, I'd feel better if it was only 54," Brettschneider said. She is as youthful and energetic as ever.
"She came down when we did our clinics for our COVID-19 vaccination. She came down in high heels, she, you know, was ready to go," said Leslie Strohl, Executive Director of Primrose Retirement Communities. Martha has seen the world change a lot in her life. She recounts some of the experiences she's had..
"We used to have gas wars that one time we had a gas war and gas got down to 10 cents a gallon... I can remember when Gone with the Wind came out...The greatest invention in the world was when they got away from stick shift and went into automatic transmission," Brettschneider said
Her lifespan has seen the invention of the zipper, the artificial heart, the internet, and moon landings. Even through the tough situations like sicknesses, pandemics, and recessions, she says to appreciate the good things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.