CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A harrowing rescue from a grain bin in Christian County was detailed in a press release from firefighters.
Crews said they learned at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday about a grain bin entrapment that happened in the area of 2225 N. 2000 E. Road in Stonington. Stonington firefighters responded and learned there were two male victims trapped in a bin, with one of them waist-deep in grain and the other shin-deep.
Both people were alert and trying to free themselves. At 6:56 p.m., Taylorville firefighters were called for mutual aid.
Stonington crews said they climbed to the top of the bin and made contact with both people before lowering an oxygen bottle to them. They then requested the assistance of the Decatur Fire Department Tactical Rescue Team.
Taylorville crews arrived at 7:11 p.m. and started helping Stonington firefighters with securing the victims. Authorities lowered rescue ropes into the bin and men were able to secure lifelines to themselves to prevent further sinking.
Decatur responders then arrived and they, along with Stonington and Taylorville firefighters, lowered harnesses into the bin. The victims then strapped themselves into the harnesses and were pulled to safety using rescue rope at 9:05 p.m.
The Stonington Fire Protection District thanked Dunn's Ambulance, the Taylorville Fire Department, the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Stonington police, the Decatur Fire Department Tactical Rescue Team and Christian County Sheriff's Office dispatchers for their help in the successful rescue.
There were no injuries.
