DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools Board candidate Datrice Weathers is withdrawing from the race. Weathers is a teacher at Hope Academy and had entered the race to advocate for students.
Weathers told WAND News she feels she can better serve the district inside the classroom. She is now endorsing candidate Will Wetzel.
