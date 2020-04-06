DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman tells WAND News her grandfather, who also lives in Decatur, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lakeitha White says she was surprised when the test results showed her 84-year-old grandfather tested positive for the virus. She says her grandfather is a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living.
White says he went to the hospital on Friday, tested positive for pneumonia on Saturday, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. She says he's in stable condition at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
"The nursing home called and said that he was running a fever, or whatever, and he needed to be sent to a hospital," White told WAND. "They said he's resting, and we're just thankful he isn't on a ventilator and he's still alert."
WAND News reached out to Fair Havens on Monday, but the facility did not confirm any COVID-19 cases there.