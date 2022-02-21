DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's first Black firefighter broke barriers and rose through the ranks.
Jerry Taylor never intended to be the first Black firefighter joining the department in 1970 after missing the first test but passing the second. He was working at a manufacturing plant and wanted something different.
Taylor stood out, not just for his color, but for his approach to the job.
"I have run across a lot of situations, tragic situations that you really couldn't do anything about," Taylor said. "Even those affected by it, you could put your arms around them and support them."
Taylor would face discrimination sometimes. He recalled a day sitting outside of the firehouse when a woman yelled for him to get out of her firehouse. She used the N-word.
Taylor said flames don't know color and he climbed the ladder. He became a captain and then moved to a newly-created position of fire inspector.
In 1996, he became acting fire marshal and then fire marshal.
Taylor helped develop the former junior fire cadet program, which taught youth about discipline and fire safety. He would be recognized for his accomplishments, but it was his empathy that stood out.
"That was someone's home. That person lying there injured, that is someone's father, mother or child," he said. "I always put my arm around that person. I could comfort them."
Taylor retired in 2001 as deputy fire chief. He left behind a legacy focused on preventing fires.
