BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Billie "The Beast" Merreighn came back from Italy with gold around his neck and "international MMA federation world champion" under his name - all at the age of 15.
Now, who would want to go toe-to-toe with someone like him?
His father, Billie Merreighn Jr. and a fighter himself, couldn't be more proud.
"He doesn't realize it. He's real humble about what he does," Merreighn said.
Five years of learning mixed martial arts and eight weeks of training paid off. Billie's father said he didn't win for himself, but for his community.
It was Billie Jr. who bestowed "the beast" to his son. He's a natural born-fighter and has been described as a prodigy. Billie has been stepping in the ring since he was five years old.
His skills include Brazilian jujitsu, taekwondo, Muy Thai, hapikdo and wrestling. His trainer, Casey McCullough, said he keeps getting better every year.
"He trains hard. [He] absorbs everything like a sponge," McCullough added.
Plus, he has his own trophy case of medals and belts. Billie trains up to six days a week for nearly seven hours a day.
Billie's instructor mentioned jujitsu is about taking a journey within one's self. For Billie, his path wasn't easy or short. However, the reward, such as a championship title, is sweet.