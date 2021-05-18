DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elam's Root Beer is making a comeback thanks to the efforts of Del's Popcorn Shop in Decatur.
Del's bought the Elam's recipe years ago and is ready to distribute it. Locals can get a coupon for a free half gallon if they donate $10 to History of the Heartland.
"Some history you can read about, some history you can see, some history you can watch, but some history you can taste," said Dave Dawson of History of the Heartland. "Being able to taste the root beer again really brings back memories for people. They think about what it was like. Tasting the root beer (and) smelling it gives people a real trip back in time."
Distribution is going to be begin during the week of May 24. It will only be for those with a coupon.
