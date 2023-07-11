Decatur Public Schools will likely push back the first day of school for Dennis staff and students. It comes as the district scrambles to prepare a space for kids after learning the Dennis buildings are unsafe.
"You will see [in the plan] that's after the start of school," Dr. Rochelle Clark told the DPS61 Board Tuesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Clark said with less than five weeks until school starts, DPS61 will need more time to prepare 16 modular classrooms on the Garfield Learning Academy campus. She is working with ISBE and teachers unions to determine if Dennis students can begin school September 4th, about three weeks late.
"As a parent, what I am saying is, at least start thinking about a Plan B parents- in terms of babysitting," Dr. Clark explained.
Dennis teachers will have just a few days to prepare their classrooms, and some are concerned about recent resignations and the loss of an assistant principal.
"A lot are leaving and that makes me extremely sad to see, but I understand- a lot of uncertainty has happened," one Dennis teacher shared Tuesday night during public comment.
"We're not down to 2 administrators as we transition to a new building- with half of students and teachers in modular classrooms outside the main building- how can every other K-8 building our size and Stephen Decatur Middle School, which is smaller than us, have more administrators than we do?" another teacher asked during the public comment period of Tuesday's meeting.
Staff are working with Ameren and the city of Decatur to get electric, water and sewer services in place.
Board members are also focused on the long term plan for Dennis Lab schools.
"I want to make sure we get these repairs done separately from whatever else is being done in the district," Al Scheider said.
The district has yet to determine if repairs are possible, or if a new school will need to be built.
"Whether Dennis will stay, how long they'll stay at the Garfield location, if a new building will be built some day," Scheider said.
DPS61 announced the district will build a new playground on the Garfield Learning Academy campus. The school's athletic program will also remain in tact.
Dennis parents should expect to receive a survey regarding busing to the temporary campus.
