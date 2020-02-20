DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of causing serious injuries, including burns, to his infant child.
Authorities said they responded on Feb. 13 to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where 31-year-old Seth M. Nashland brought his 8-week-old son to the emergency room. The Macon County Sheriff's Office responded.
Sworn statements said doctors found "areas of subdural, subarachnoid and likely epideral hemorrhage with blood products of varying ages", along with a healing brain injury and newer brain injury. Documents said the infant had fractured ribs, first and second-degree burns to his genitals and thigh and leg areas, and bruising on his right ankle, right upper back and right ear.
Nashland gave deputies several stories about what happened, investigators said, including first saying the family dog possibly trampled over the child. In a second interview with deputies Wednesday, authorities said the suspect admitted to becoming upset and shaking his son back and forth with his hands, causing his eyes to roll back into his head. Nashland is accused of pushing the infant to the ground, causing his head to strike a TV stand, and then taking the crying child to a sink for for a bath.
For the burn injuries, Nashland told DMH staff he "bumped the cold water off on accident" while giving the child a bath.
When asked about the child's old and healing injuries, deputies said Nashland told them the child's head hit a wall "after a near fall down the stairs". Nashland claimed his foot slipped while carrying the infant down steps of his house, causing the baby's head to hit the dry wall.
The child is in the hospital at HSHS St. John's Hospital, statements said, and has a nurse dedicated to him. A respirator is assisting him with breathing, and he is on several medications to combat "uncontrollable seizures".
Authorities said the infant might not live, and if he does, he could have vision and brain function problems "for the rest of his life".
On Feb. 14, authorities obtained permission to view Nashland's phone internet search history, where they said they found a Safari search for "how long do you go to jail for infant abuse".
Nashland was arrested on Feb. 19. He's facing a charge of aggravated battery to a child, and his bail is set at $2 million in Macon County.