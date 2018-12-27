DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are looking for a suspect who they say led officers on a car chase and crashed.
Deputies say they first tried to stop a driver at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday near Powers Lane and West Decatur Street. They say a man in a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Impala had a suspended driver's license and sped off from the scene when a deputy turned on emergency lights.
Minutes later, deputies say they heard a report of an Impala crashing into a median and street sign at the intersection of West Macon Street and South Crea Street. Witnesses told deputies the person got out of the car and ran eastbound. Deputies could not find the suspect but did confirm the car was the same involved in the earlier chase.
Deputies say they then found a person matching the suspect outside of a South Monroe Street apartment complex. Officers report the person ran from them and was arrested in a West Main Street alley. The person was not the same as the one who crashed the car, but deputies took them to jail for resisting and obstructing an officer.
Deputies have not released any names, but a search for the person who crashed the Impala is ongoing. They say he’s a black man with a stocky build and had on a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone who knows where the suspect is should call law enforcement at (217)424-1311.