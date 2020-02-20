FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County deputies are increasing patrols in the Forsyth area after reports of teens causing disturbances surfaced.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of groups of teens meeting at Hickory Point Mall and surrounding businesses, were disturbances occurred. Deputies took reports of a vehicle being damaged an an employee of a business being verbally assaulted.
Authorities said people have complained about the teenage groups causing traffic hazards by walking in the roadways.
In response, the number of deputies patrolling the Forsyth area will increase. The hope is to deter criminal activity and associated safety issues.
"In addition to the extra patrols, the Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of parents of teens who go to the Forsyth area on the weekends," the Macon County Sheriff's Office said. "We ask the parents to make sure the teens are either supervised by a responsible adult or talk to them about being safe and responsible while they are out enjoying their weekend."