FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A man who deputies said threatened to shoot people at a Buffalo Wild Wings is behind bars Wednesday.
According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Ricko Blaylock was involved in an argument with a coworker after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth (851 S. US Route 51). Deputies said he bumped that person as he walked by them, then grabbed a knife after a third person intervened. They said he dropped the knife after a couple of seconds and ended up leaving the restaurant.
Blaylock sent texts to another coworker less than an hour after the argument saying he was “gone kill that n****” and “I’m f**** dude up”, according to sworn statements. Deputies said he also sent a text saying “I come shot that b**** up”.
The coworker showed those texts to management. Deputies said a manager interpreted them as a threat to shoot up the restaurant with a gun. At the time of the text, deputies said the restaurant was crowded.
Sworn statements said Blaylock is known to have access to firearms and has a criminal history involving nine past assault charges and another for a weapons offense.
Blaylock is charged with armed violence and making a false terroristic threat. His bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.