DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A large freight train which derailed in Ohio in early February stopped in Decatur the previous day.
It had problems when it left Decatur in both Bement and later that evening in Indiana according to SMART Transportation Division, the union representing railroad workers.
The union tells the WAND News I-TEAM Norfolk Southern employees have voiced concerns about the train, designated as 32N, in the past. Specifically, in this case about the size of the train and the makeup with empty cars to the front and heavier cars to the rear.
The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, is investigating the derailment and pointed to a defective wheel bearing on a car which may have set plastic pellets on fire. A track-side defect detector alerted the train crew to bring the train to a stop. When they did they noticed a fire behind them as cars derailed releasing toxic vinyl chloride. The union says the size of the train and the weight of the cars near the rear contributed to the derailment.
Norfolk Southern did not answer some questions asked by WAND saying it was under investigation. However, the railroad did say the weight and size of the train was not a factor.
In addition to the NTSB the Federal Railroad Administration has also been looking into the derailment. The NTSB has stated the train crew acted appropriately when the derailment took place.
