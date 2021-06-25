MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to serve 22 1/2 years in prison for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
In April, Chauvin was found guilty by a jury of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He had pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for as long as 9 1/2 minutes during a May 25, 2020 encounter.
The killing of Floyd led to widespread national unrest.
Prosecutors asked for 30 years in prison for Chauvin, while the defense requested probation. Chauvin could be paroled after two thirds of his sentence (15 years) if he is on good behavior.
Chauvin took the stand during the sentencing hearing and gave condolences to the Floyd family. He said he only speak briefly due to "some additional legal matters at hand." He still faces a federal civil rights trial.
“But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind,” Chauvin said.
Chauvin's attorney said his client's brain is "littered with what-ifs" from the day of Floyd's death.
When members of the Floyd family talked, they gave emotional testimony. The victim's nephew, Brandon Williams, remarked the family is "forever broken."
