DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District and Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater are working to reschedule May and June shows for later dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hope as things continue to evolve, some of these restrictions will be lifted or modified and we can safely host the events on our calendar. The speed that our region moves through the phases of Governor Pritzker’s 'Restore Illinois' plan will determine when it will be deemed safe to welcome you to The Devon," they said in a statement.
Final decisions to cancel or postpone additional shows/events will be based on the information available as show dates approach.
If a show is cancelled, credit will be issued to the original account used to purchase tickets.
If you have any questions, email amp@decparks.com.
