(WAND) - Multiple restaurants across Central Illinois are donating a percentage of sales to the Chris Oberheim Memorial Fund this week.
On Monday, June 7th Chick-Fil-A is donating 15% of all food sales including mobile drive-thru, curbside and mobile carryout to the Chris Oberheim Memorial Fund. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Champaign Chick-Fil-A store.
On Tuesday, June 8th both the Forsyth and Champaign Texas Roadhouse are donating 10% of all food sales from open to close to the memorial fund. All sales including dine in and take-out will be included in the fundraiser. The Forsyth restaurant is open from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and the Champaign location is open from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
All Champaign Urbana area Culver's are donating 20% of all sales to the Chris Oberheim Memorial fund on Wednesday. This includes locations on Marketview Drive and Neil Street in Champaign and the University Avenue location in Urbana.
Other businesses are also giving back to the Chris Oberheim Memorial Fund, Angel Paws Grooming in Champaign is donating five dollars of every groom to the fund now through Thursday, June 10th. You can make an appointment by calling 217.418.7484.
Chris Oberheim was a Champaign police officer who was shot and killed in May while on-duty responding to a domestic dispute. His family plans to use the money raised in his honor to support law enforcement and law enforcement families.
