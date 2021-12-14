MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A dirt bike rider went to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck in Mt. Zion, deputies said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Tuesday evening at 2768 E. Elwin Road, which is at the Karl Road intersection. The man who was on the dirt bike had non-life-threatening injuries when he was transported from the scene.
Authorities still have to follow up with the victim at the hospital.
Mt. Zion firefighters assisted with traffic control at the scene. Roads are fully open at this time as authorities continue investigating.
Authorities were called to the scene at 5:38 p.m.
