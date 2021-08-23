(WAND) - Disney will require unionized employees who work at Walt Disney World to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after reaching a deal with unions.
The deadline for employee vaccinations is Oct. 22, 2021, CNBC reports. About one month before, Disney mandated its salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. must be fully vaccinated before the end of September.
There has been no deal reached regarding west coast unions that involve Disneyland Resort employees.
The Service Trades Council Union, which involves six affiliate unions who represent about 43,000 Disney cast members in Florida, announced Disney plans to offer on-site vaccine clinics over the next several weeks for employees.
Disney considers an employee fully vaccinated if at least two weeks have passed since the completion of their vaccination. This means after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options or after the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The union issued a memo to members saying COVID-19 vaccines are "safe, effective and free."
On Monday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became the first to get full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
