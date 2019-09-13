MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon High School substitute teacher made “racial in nature” comments while in class, the district said.
The comments came during a health class in a Mattoon school Thursday, according the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 Facebook page. The teacher has been removed from their position.
“As a result, MHS administrators immediately removed the substitute teacher from the classroom and from future substitution positions throughout the district,” the page said.
The district also said MHS leaders are appreciative of a fast notification from students so that “immediate action could be taken”.