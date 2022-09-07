(NBC) - Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts.
The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested Cleotha Abston in Fletcher's abduction.
Abston, 38, was initially charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence. First-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping were added after Fletcher's body was found. He was arraigned Tuesday on the charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence where a judge ordered him to be held on a $510,000 bond.
On Wednesday, during another arrangement on the murder charges, the judge revoked Abston’s bond.
Police were alerted to Fletcher's disappearance around 7 a.m. Friday after Richard Fletcher told officers that his wife had not returned home from her regular 4 a.m. jog, the affidavit states.
Fletcher, an avid runner, kindergarten teacher and mother of two, was running near the University of Memphis when she disappeared. Security video showed "a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by," according to a criminal complaint.
A man then exited the vehicle, ran toward Fletcher and forced her into the passenger's seat, the complaint stated. Investigators determined that Abston was the man in the vehicle after his DNA was found on a pair of slide sandals at the scene. His phone also placed him in the area at the time Fletcher was abducted, authorities have said.
According to the affidavit, a witness told police that she saw Abston outside his brother's apartment cleaning the SUV "with floor cleaner." The witness said it looked like Abston "was behaving oddly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.