DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At last check, 3,601 Illinoisans reportedly died from the novel coronavirus.
With that in mind, during the governor's daily new conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health provided more clarity in tracking deaths.
Illinoisans speculated the number of COVID-19 related deaths weren't accurate and either inflated or under reported. This stemmed from Dr. Ngozi Ezike's answer to a question about underlying conditions. During a April 19 news conference, Ezike said "the case definition is very simplistic. It means at the time of death it was a COVID positive diagnosis".
However, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon verified to WAND News it was a common practice (with or without COVID-19).
"If somebody passes away as a result of pneumonia and they tested positive for COVID-19, I do believe that should be tracked appropriately for statistical purposes," Allmon explained.
Deaths that are not labeled 'natural', such as homicides, suicides and accidents, should not be listed as COVID deaths. Ezike said IDPH is only reporting on COVID-related-deaths where the victim tested positive.
"...meaning they have been tested in a laboratory confirmed test," Ezike added.
As more cases are expected to show up, Ezike said there's much to learn about the virus. Still, the goal is to slow the spread by staying home and only going out if necessary.
"Every person's life matters and we're doing this for all the communities across the state of Illinois," said Ezike.
Ezike said it is not as clear if COVID-19 plays a role in hastening an elderly person's demise. However, those number will still be tracked. Lastly, if someone passed away from an underlying health condition, such as pneumonia, but they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it will still be tracked as a COVID-19 death.
