DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A dog was killed in a Decatur house fire Tuesday.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to a home in the 300 block of N. 18th St. around 3:30 p.m.
Heavy smoke was coming from multiple windows.
Firefighters confirmed no people were inside, but a dog was pulled from the house. Crews tried to resuscitate it but were not successful.
An investigation revealed the fire was started by a space heater that was left too close to a bed.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowner.
