CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Police make an arrest after responding to an animal neglect complaint.
According to officials, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on March 2, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an animal being neglected in the City of Virginia.
Deputies responded and, after further investigation, arrested the dog owner for Violation of the Owner’s duties.
Two dogs were located at the residence; both are now in the custody and care of Cass County Animal Control.
This incident remains under investigation, and additional charges could be added at the conclusion of the investigation.
Law enforcement reminds all suspects are presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty.
