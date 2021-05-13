DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department closed down Doherty's Pub and Pins in Decatur on Thursday afternoon due to a cockroach infestation.
According to the inspection report from the health department, a customer sent a complaint to the health department after seeing a living cockroach in the restaurant. Due to the complaint, the department conducted an inspection. In the report, the inspector observed live cockroaches in the kitchen with the majority of activity where food is prepared and held for service.
"Due to infestation of cockroaches and increased risk of the spread of foodborne illness, location is closed immediately and recognized as an imminent health hazard," the inspector wrote in the report.
Doherty's Pub and Pins posted on its Facebook page about the closure saying the company takes the situation very seriously.
"We regret to inform you that we have temporarily been shut down by the health department. We've had a contract with the same pest control company for many years and they treat the building twice a month. They were last here on Tuesday, May 11th. This company has failed to properly protect us from pests, due to inadequate chemicals or faulty chemical application, and they have been terminated. A new pest control company has been hired and assures us that we will be ready to reopen tomorrow afternoon or Saturday morning. Please know that we are taking this very seriously and we appreciate your patience. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our customers for their faithful support of our family business. It is ONLY because of our customers that we have proudly served the Decatur community for over 15 years."
According to the health department, the restaurant can't reopen until a pest company removes and treats the pests as well as a full sanitation of surfaces must be complete. Doherty's must also submit a corrective action plan and pay a $250.00 for reopening inspection.
