SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Workers with a popular company are making their voices heard at the state capitol. DoorDashers shared their stories with lawmakers, explaining the importance of flexible job opportunities.
"Just continuing to get the word out to our government. To just let them know that we're not okay with W-2's, we want to stay independent contractors," said Monica Dean, DoorDasher.
Vineet Bhardwaj says DoorDash is one of very few jobs that will work with his health complications.
"For most of us, the main reason is the flexibility. Especially for myself, I am a dialysis patient. It's very easy to schedule around my dialysis schedule. As well as times I don't feel good during the day, especially in the mornings and stuff. So, I can take that time off when I don't feel good," said Bhardwaj.
With fearing potential changes to come for the company, Dashers are hoping law makers understand the importance of flexible work opportunities.
"The people that we've talked to have been very welcoming and wanting to hear our story. So, then this way they can think about it when some of those bills and stuff come up," said Dean. "That they can actually fight for us."
