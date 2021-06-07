DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many volunteer opportunities were cut short as the pandemic raised safety precautions, and for some organizations, this brought hardship all the way around.
"Some of our programs are almost all volunteer driven. And that, you know, when the volunteers are not around, that just completely shuts the program down," said Barbara Blakey, director of volunteers and community relations for Dove Inc.
Not only that, it also left a hole in the hearts of those who have a passion for volunteering.
"I think people really find such value in volunteering, and they've probably really missed it. I know, in my life, I've missed my opportunity, because where I get to volunteer has not quite opened up yet either. I volunteer at church and another place and just, that's a big missing part of your of your life," Blakey said.
Dove Inc. said it has volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.
"We have a huge volunteer group (of) about 300 senior volunteers who many have not been able to go back to their favorite place to volunteer, they are willing to help but just waiting for their agency ... to open back up," Blakey said.
From a clothing closet to a shelter to those who bring life lessons and tools to school classrooms, there are so many ways to volunteer. And now those agencies are starting to open up this summer.
If you would like to start volunteering at Dove Inc., visit its website doveinc.org and click 'get involved' to see opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.