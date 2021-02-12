(WAND)- Dove Inc. will be hosting a volunteer training course for individuals seeking to make a difference in the lives of victims and children served by its Domestic Violence Program.
The 44-hour training program is broken down over the course of two and a half weeks and will provide volunteers with the proper skills to become an advocate for peace in schools, churches and the workplace.
This extensive training program sets volunteers up to be versatile in several areas, such as support group facilitation, shelter coverage, legal advocacy and children's services.
The training will take place from April 26 through May 12, Monday through Thursday, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Dove Inc., which is located at 302 S. Union St. in Decatur.
Registration will open on Feb. 22.
To register, contact Barbara Blakey at 217.428.6616.
Those wanting to register must arrange an over the phone interview screening before noon on Monday, April 12, and will also be expected to pay a $200 training fee.
Limited spots may be available due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, visit www.doveinc.org.
