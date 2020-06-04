LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - As America enters into its second week of protests, small towns across central Illinois participated in the movement.
From Postville Park to the Logan County Courthouse, nearly a hundred people marched in solidarity.
The turnout of the event wasn't expected to be that large, but the march was so loud, people joined in the peaceful march as it passed by neighborhoods. Their message was loud and clear. As one protester said, "This fight is about holding police accountable for taking the lives of black men and women."
People from different backgrounds, ages and races marched together.
"When a small town in rural Illinois has this many people and it's loud of a voice," one protester said.
No matter where it is, whether its in a big city or a small town, racial injustice won't be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.