DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced a temporary suspension of in-person learning at the American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove Elementary School.
This is because of the number of staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, the district said. Both schools will have virtual learning from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.
"We understand that this late notice will be an inconvenience for many families," a Facebook post from the district said. "However, we have gotten notice throughout the day today about the number of staff members at these two schools who have tested positive for COVID. We believe that this measure is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our entire school community."
Students can pick up their devices from school Wednesday morning during regular school hours. They are expected to sign into Google Classroom or Seesaw daily for live instruction.
There might not be live instruction in some instances, the district said. They added the goal is to provide students with as much live instruction as possible.
In-person learning will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
More to come.
