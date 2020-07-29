SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Sullivan community is remembering a young girl who recently drowned with a drive-thru prayer vigil.
The event, happening from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, is in memory of Janiya Bennett. Bennett was 10 when she drowned at Sullivan Beach over the weekend.
The vigil is happening at the Sullivan school campus, according to a flyer posted on Facebook. Cars should begin the route past Sullivan Middle School and Sullivan High School on Main Street before turning left by the football field toward Sullivan Elementary School, following the loop past the front of the elementary school and exiting behind Sullivan Middle School.
Those who attend were encouraged to make a luminaria in Bennett's memory and decorate them if they wanted to. Donations or loans of battery-operated candles were also accepted. Donation drop-offs ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"You are welcome to park and pray if you feel led," the flyer said. "We will be receiving donations at the end of the drive-thru for the family."
Bennett left behind a lifetime of memories. Her family told WAND-TV they remembered how she put other people before herself and enjoyed making TikTok videos. Click here for the full story.
