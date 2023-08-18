SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called out for an overturned box truck on Interstate 72 eastbound just east of the Illiopolis exit in Sangamon County.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m.
The right lane is closed for recovery efforts.
The driver is being treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2923 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
