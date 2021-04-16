SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Drivers at a Springfield intersection are experiencing delays after a traffic signal was knocked down Thursday.
The city said this happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Monroe Street. Temporary repairs have been made until the city secures equipment to make permanent adjustments.
"The temporary repairs have caused typical functions to be limited, including the timing of the green turn arrow," a press release said. "This is why motorists are experiencing longer than usual delays in getting through the intersection, especially those in the westbound turn lane."
Repairs are planned for early during the week of April 19, when equipment is available. Drivers are asked to plan for extra travel time due to possible intersection delays. They can also plan for alternative routes.
