DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will visit Homework Hangout Club on Wednesday afternoon.
Durbin will be at the the after-school program to award them with a federal grant. The grant was awarded to them last month through the U.S. Department of Labor's YouthBuld program - a job-training and educational program for youth ages 16-24.
Homework Hangout offers tutoring, arts, physical activities, job-training and mentoring after school.
The U.S. Department of Labor also awarded $1,100,00 to YBMC Inc. d.b.a in McLean County.
