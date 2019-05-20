Early Head Start Program bringing new services to children and pregnant women

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is expanding its Early Head Start Program.
The program will be able to serve 90 more children and families in the Champaign County area.
"It's an exciting opportunity for the entire community," said program director Brandi Granse.
Granse says this grant is going to be a relief for many parents. They will be focusing on providing longer care hours for toddlers and infants and will mean better opportunities for parents and more employment.
"We already serve some infants and toddlers. But we have a long waiting list. Right now we're up to 160 toddlers on the waiting list. The program received $1,883,718 in new funding and an additional $760,481 for costs of classrooms," she said.
RPC will be hiring 40 new employees and will be seeking two new locations for the children. Granse says there will be an addition of 10 more classrooms added.
The RPC Early Childhood Education Program plans to begin services by October 2019, but the process of recruiting employees and families is already underway.
Job applications are available at this link, while families may apply for enrollment here.