(WAND) - Several central Illinois counties have announced their early voting times for the 2020 primary elections.
In a Wednesday press release, Sangamon County officials said early voting and mailing of vote by mail ballots starts on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Illinois Democratic presidential primary takes place on March. 17, 2020.
Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said early voting is "quick, easy and convenient" as more stations and voting booths are available.
"If it is physically difficult for a voter to physically come to our office or if a vote will be out of town on Election Day, voters can also cast their ballot by mail," Gray said. "You can submit an application to request a ballot by mail on our website. Voting by mail does not require you to state why you will not be able to vote in-person on Election Day, but is another easy and simple way to conveniently cast your ballot from the comfort of your home."
Federal, state and county offices can be voted on when an Illinois citizen chooses a Republican or Democratic ballot.