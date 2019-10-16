EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Tuscan Hills Winery in Effingham has rolled out its Christmas wines for the 2019 holiday season.
Effing Naughty and Effing Nice are available until they are sold out.
“The red one is called Effing Naughty,” Tuscan Hills Winery General Manager Erin Hartke tells WAND News. “It’s a little play on Effingham. Everybody loves that especially the people that come here for tourism. And of course the white one is then called Effing Nice.”
The bottles sell for $18 each.
Tuscan Hills Winery is open all year long. Go to Effinghamwinery.com for more information.