EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Effingham's chief of police is denying allegations that he created a hostile work environment.
This comes after people in the police department issued a vote of no confidence. The fraternal order of police said Chief Jeff Fuesting yelled at people, made people cry and broke contract rules. If that's the case, the outgoing mayor said those concerns weren't brought to his attention.
In the course of his term as mayor, Jeff Bloemker said there hasn't been any form of animosity between the city and the fraternal order of police. The recent vote of no confidence about Fuesting is blindsiding to Bloemker.
"Now all of a sudden this hits the radar right after the municipal election, it just doesn't smell right," Bloemker said.
He described the news of the recent vote as disappointing. The mayor released a statement saying this was a union's way to "manipulate the weaker elements of a staff and administration". The FOP disagreed and said it was an extreme step they didn't take lightly. Dan Bailey represents the union.
"I spoke with the chief about a year-and-a-half ago about these issues and nothing really changed," Bailey said. "It was kind of a last option for us."
Fuesting has held that position for two years. He said he's never been the subject of a no confidence vote. He expressed how astonished he was when he found out and responded to the allegations about creating a hostile work environment.
"I have been open to meeting with the union representatives and we have been successful working through contractual issues wherein both parties agreed to at the end of the month," Fuesting said.
Dan Bailey said the FOP will work with whoever is the police chief. As the outgoing mayor, Bloemker said the upcoming administration should work with the chief for one year before making any decisions.