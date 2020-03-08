EGYPT (WAND) - An Egyptian man is on the verge of making his way into the record books as the oldest soccer player in the world.
Ezzeldin Bahadar, 75, plays for the country's third division. Saturday, Bahadar appeared in the first of two games he needs to qualify for an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.
To be recognized as the world's oldest soccer player he will need to take place in a match that falls on March 21.
Bahadar has four children and six grandchildren. He started playing soccer in the streets of Cairo when he was 6.
He had been playing as an amateur and had given up his dream of playing professionally. But nearly seven decades after he first kicked a soccer ball he deciding to recapture that dream and apply to clubs.
Israeli Isaak Hayik holds the current record for oldest professional player. He played last April at 73 years old.