CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - May 6 was already going to be a special day for Eastern Illinois University student Vicki Forsythe. But little did she know her college graduation day would bring a huge surprise.
Forsythe met her boyfriend, fellow EIU student Mike McNicholas, at Marty's, a bar near campus in the fall of 2021.
A year and a half later, Eastern would become the place he chose to pop the question.
In a TikTok video Forsythe posted that has now gone viral, she and McNicholas are taking pictures on her graduation day outside of the Old Main castle.
She said he brought in one of her best friends to surprise her during pictures. While her back was turned from him, hugging her friend, he dropped to one knee with a ring.
The video has been viewed over half a million times.
Forsythe said the two have been shocked and touched by the attention the video has garnered and the outpouring of support they have received.
The couple said they plan to take their time when it comes to planning a wedding. McNicholas still has one semester of school to go. They hope to get married within the next two to three years.
