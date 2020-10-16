TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville business has expanded its list of employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
Landmark of Taylorville has two new cases Friday, according to the Chris-Mont EMA, bringing its total of employees in quarantine to 14. The Christian County Health Department has completed contact tracing efforts and the business is working on deep cleaning.
"If you were recently at the Landmark of Taylorville, your exposure time and distance, especially if you were following IDPH guidelines of mask-wearing, hand washing/sanitizing and social distancing, would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes," the EMA said in a press release. "As always, however, you should monitor your health because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities."
People who begin to feel sick or have concerns should call their physician or their local health department.
The EMA continues to encourage the public to practice frequent hand washing and sanitizing, social distancing, the wearing of masks, the regular cleaning of common touch areas and staying home when ill.
