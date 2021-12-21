ILLINOIS, (WAND)-A loud boom heard across Central Illinois is confirmed to be caused by fighter jets, according to Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management.
In a Facebook post Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management confirmed Illinois Emergency Management Agency received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds.
Several reports have been made, saying people heard a boom as far as Jacksonville, Effingham and Carlinville.
Other reports have come in from Springfield, Decatur, White Hall, Johns Hill,
some reports even saying they felt their homes shake.
The IEMA reports at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was made aware of a large noise and shaking felt by many residents throughout central Illinois. This kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state and local officials to identify the impact and source of the incident.
Upon further review, the IEMA determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course corrected creating a sonic boom.
Officials say the aircraft broke the sound barrier, creating a pressure wave which resulted with audible noise and minor shaking in the region.
At this time there are no reports of damage associated with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.