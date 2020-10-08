HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-thru flu clinic employee in Montgomery County tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The employee was working at the clinics on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Witt Lions Club and the Irving Century House. They were not directly involved with drive-thru patients, the Chris-Mont EMA said.
Any required quarantines have been established and additional contact tracing has been completed.
"If you were recently a patient at one of these drive-thru clinics, your exposure time and distance, especially if you were following IDPH guidelines of mask-wearing, hand washing/sanitizing and social distancing, would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes," EMA officials said. "As always, however, you should monitor your health because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance, or you may contact the local health department.
"The Montgomery County Health Department would like to thank everyone for their support as they navigate through COVID-19. Chris-Mont EMA and Montgomery County Public Health encourage social distancing, wearing of masks to protect others when social distancing is not possible or around others who are not part of your household (even at family/friend) functions, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, the cleaning of common touch areas regularly and staying home if you are ill. We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these simple steps."
