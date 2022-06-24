CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- A Christian County farm is just sprouting, but the crops are not for sale. The Emerald Gardens is on a mission to serve the surrounding community.
While the gardens are only sporting sprouts now, in a few months they will be filled with tomatoes, green peppers and cucumbers.
"Six years ago, this area- where we're standing now- was completely woodland, and we started clearing that out," Miranda Smith, founder of Emerald Gardens, told WAND News.
Now, its a series of small gardens which will soon harvest produce to donate to non-profits.
"Offering their volunteer services. And then as they're volunteering and that work ethic is contributing to the food production aspect- then the food would go to the other organizations such as the food pantry and homeless shelters," Smith explained.
Smith envisions a cycle of community and volunteering, where non-profits utilize the farm for activities or organizations offering rehabilitative services- and participants pay by volunteering in the gardens.
"Where people feel they are contributing they're not just receiving a service or receiving a program," Smith added.
The community model attracted Chris Arbizzani, a food pantry manager from the Chicago area.
"Like Miranda, I have a strong desire to help people, and I want to make a difference," Arbizzani told WAND News.
He's now the treasurer for Emerald Gardens board, whose working to grow the small gardens into an educational community complex.
"I taught in the department of corrections and the juvenile department as well, teaching horticulture. And my students really flourished and loved the class," Smith explained.
"I see 6 months from now, we should be approved by the federal government for our full status to take in donations. We've had so many people say they'll give to us in some way. I see it growing very rapidly," Arbizzani said.
Emerald Gardens is also committed to not using fertilizer or pesticides. Smith upcycles donated materials to build raised garden beds and additional community space.
Casey's has already donated boxes and the owners of Jack Flash donated bricks from a building being torn down. Ameren and Nelson Tree Services have dropped off mulch and a local business owners donated trellises.
Emerald Gardens plans to work to provide produce for the non-profits Seasoned with Love, Pana Christian Church, the Kincaid Food Pantry, the Shelbyville Community Garden, the Taylorville Food Pantry and Inner City Missions in Springfield.
