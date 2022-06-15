(WAND) - An employee inside a Springfield Subway restaurant was attacked, and police are looking for the person responsible.
Police were called to the Subway at 630 E. North Grand Ave. on June 6 for an aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated assault.
Springfield PD said a man wearing a blue hoodie and black pants came in, made his way to kitchen area behind the counter, and physically attacked an employee, and pointed what he said was a gun at an employee.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips can be made anonymously.
