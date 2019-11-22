FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – If it snows enough on Christmas Day, a Hickory Point Mall store said it will offer some items for free!
The deal, which requires more than three inches of snow on Dec. 25, would mean full refunds on mattresses, massage chairs and zero-gravity chairs at The Back Store. Refunds would go to all purchases of those products made through Dec. 18.
Brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Serta and Beautyrest are included in the deal.
“This is normally a busy time of year for us, and with all of the early snow that we’ve already received before Thanksgiving, we thought it would be fun for everyone to hope for snow on Christmas too,” said The Back Store president Ken Humphrey.
He went on to say the business likes promotions that “get people’s attention and excite them throughout the year”.