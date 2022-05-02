(WAND) - Local school districts can receive rebates for replacing older diesel and other internal combustion engine school buses with clean buses (i.e. electric vehicles) through a federal program.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced applications will be accepted in the program between May and August of 2022. Those who are eligible include public school districts, nonprofit school transportation associations, eligible contractors and various tribal entities, a press release said. An entity can apply for replacement rebates for as many as 25 buses. School districts who don't own their buses can partner with a third-party contractor in order to apply.
An approved applicant will receive rebate funding before buying a bus, making the process easier. EPA officials are giving priority to applicants in rural areas classified as 43-rural remote and 42-rural distant by the National Center for Education Statistics. Other priorities involve high-need and tribal schools.
Officials will use a lottery system to determine winners.
A total of $500 million is available in rebates. There will be $5 billion available in a five-year period from 2022 to 2026. Funding could be provided through additional rebates, grants or other incentives.
EPA leaders are stressing reaching out as soon as possible to a local utility, as it is critical they are involved, and registering the organizational applicant through sam.gov. More information can be found here.
