CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Electric Power Engineers has opened an innovation center at the University of Illinois Research Park.
Electric Power Engineers is a global power system engineering and consulting firm.
EPE opened its Center for Energy Innovation to allow engineering, design and business students at the University of Illinois to work alongside with leaders and professionals at EPE on projects related to designing solutions for renewable energy including:
- Solar
- Wind
- Battery storage solutions
- Integration
- Interconnection
- Transmission
- Distribution planning and operations
- Regulatory compliance
- Grid modernization
- Distributed energy resources (DER)
- Energy market analysis and feasibility studies
- Project management
“We are focused on accelerating EPE’s growth, reach, and excellence to serve a growing need for expertise to ensure our power systems reliably and economically support decarbonization goals,” said Hala Ballouz, president of Electric Power Engineers, LLC. “With an impressive depth of talent from across multiple disciplines, the University of Illinois is an ideal partner for EPE as we grow our footprint and extend the breadth of our skilled talent with new capabilities.”
“Our institution is a hotbed of cutting-edge energy research, with an astonishing breadth of expertise—and bringing Electric Power Engineers and the University of Illinois Research Park together is a wonderful way to address global energy challenges,” said Dr. Susan Martinis, Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “This organic partnership aligns beautifully with our strategic plan vision to making our university and its surrounding region the leading innovation center and testbed for the technologies and services that will enable the safe, healthy, and sustainable communities of the future.”
The EPE innovation center opened with a small team. When fully occupied, it will host full-time professionals and University of Illinois student interns, who work year-round.
The office is led by Tamer Rousan, Director of Distribution & Grid Modernization at EPE. The new location will also support the needs of EPE’s clients in the Midwest.
