SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An executive order signed by Springfield's mayor Friday requires people to wear masks in restaurants and bars and removes standing areas from these businesses.
The order, signed by Mayor James Langfelder, said groups who go to Springfield restaurants or bars must have a seated or high-top assigned table unless they are going to the restroom or leaving. If a person leaves their table to go visit another table, go to the bar or use the bathroom, they must wear a face covering.
Tables and chairs must follow social distancing guidelines and must be six feet away between unassociated people.
Bars and restaurants must also have signs showing something similar to "no mask, no service." Masks are required in these businesses in Springfield.
The city issued "Restaurant and Bar Establishment Safety Guidelines" earlier in June. A PDF document attached to this story shows these.
The full executive order is also attached to this story.
